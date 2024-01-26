Azerbaijan: Construction of another highway in liberated territories continues apace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is already 50 percent complete.

The issue was discussed at public hearings on environmental impact assessment (EIA) documents drawn up for the construction projects of new alternative highways Ahmadbayli-Horadiz-Minjivan-Aghband, Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin, as well as an alternative road without entry into Lachin city, News.Az reports.

During the hearings, it was noted that the construction of the highway began in 2021 and will be completed by the end of 2024.

To note, the restoration and reconstruction of 185.5 km of 2,453.9 km of roads in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation has been completed as of December 2023.

The work was carried out within the First State Program for the Great Return to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, approved by the presidential decree dated November 16, 2022.

News.Az