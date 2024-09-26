Azerbaijan: Construction of Lachin Int’l Airport continues apace - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

AzVirt LLC has unveiled captivating footage highlighting the rapid construction of the Lachin International Airport, the first airfield in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district.

The video showcases the ongoing work on the runway, taxiways, control tower, and main terminal building, News.Az reports.This airport will be the third international airfield in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, with construction expected to conclude in 2025.The foundation stone for the Lachin International Airport was laid in 2021 by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.The runway will stretch 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width, making it one of the highest airports in the post-Soviet region, located near the village of Gorchu at an altitude of 1,800 meters above sea level.Designed to meet international standards, the airport terminal will cover an area of 5,000 square meters and will have the capacity to serve 200 passengers per hour.

