Azerbaijan continues construction of another highway in its liberated territories (PHOTO)

The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway, which is being built under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham in the country’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, will play an important role in the socio-economic development of the regions and villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway with a length of 28.5 kilometers is being built in accordance with the fourth technical category and will have two traffic lanes. Currently, large-scale construction work is underway along the road.

In accordance with the project, unsuitable soil and vegetation layer are being removed on a 26-kilometer section of the road to widen the roadway.

The construction of the roadway has been completed on the section of the route from 23rd to 25th kilometer and work is underway to build the roadway on the section from 27th to 28th kilometer.

A necessary amount of equipment and personnel was attracted to the construction site for speedy and high-quality performance of work.

Pile installation and concreting work undergoing on the four-span bridge (122.4 meters long), built on the 2.5th kilometer of the road. Preparations are underway for the installation of piles where a two-span bridge 66 meters long will be built, on the 21st kilometer of the road.

The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway, the construction of which is scheduled to be completed this year, stretches through Azerbaijan’s Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Malikahmadli, Gundanli, Davudlu, Eyvazli villages liberated from the Armenian occupation, including Gubadli city.

