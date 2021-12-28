Azerbaijan continues construction of Fuzuli-Hadrut highway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reconstruction of roads is of particular importance in a number of infrastructure projects being implemented in the territories of the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions liberated from occupation. One of these projects is the construction of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway.

The foundation of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway was laid during the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the liberated from occupation Fuzuli and Khojavand regions on March 16, 2021.

The length of the road is 12 kilometers. This road starts from the "Victory Road" and will be connected to the new Hadrut-Jabrayil-Shukurbeyli highway. Road bridges will be built along the four-lane road.

The width of the roadbed in accordance with the traffic lanes will be 21 meters, and the width of the carriageway - 14 meters.

Excavation work is currently underway. With the use of special equipment, work is carried out to widen and profile the road, as well as build a road and subgrade. For this, the necessary amount of labor force is involved.

Half of the excavation work and the construction of the roadbed were completed on the 8th kilometer of the road.

Along with the construction of the roadbed on the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway with a length of 12 km, the project for building water pipes of various diameters in order to ensure the flow of atmospheric water on the road, as well as a quadrangular drainage system, is underway. The construction of a two-lane road bridge is envisaged on the 6.7 kilometers of the road, on the site that passes through the territory of "Gargabazar".

Taking into account the amount of work and the task of completing the project in a short time construction is carried out by "Special Purpose Road Operations No. 16" LLC of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan jointly with the local company "Azvirt" LLC as a subcontractor.

Construction work is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the "Building Norms and Rules" under the direct control of the leadership of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan.

The Fuzuli-Hadrut highway passes through the territory of the Fuzuli and Khojavand regions liberated from occupation.

News.Az

