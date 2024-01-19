Azerbaijan continues construction of road connecting Nakhchivan through Iran (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a highway connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Iran as well as a bridge across the Aras River are underway, News.Az reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

Following the order of the President of Azerbaijan on arrangements for constructing the Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Aghband highway linking the main part of Azerbaijan with Iran and the bridge over the Aras River, the agency continues construction works.

The construction of structures (retaining walls, pipes of different diameters, rectangular pipes, crossings, and concrete ditches) and earth bed continues on the 7.2-kilometer class 1 connecting highway constructed within the framework of the mentioned project. The overall progress of the work is up to 80%.

Construction of a 374-meter-long and 27.6-meter-wide road bridge over the Aras River has also kicked off under the project. The bridge, which consists of 4 traffic lanes, 2 safety lanes, and separation lanes, also includes the construction of pedestrian walkways with a width of 2.8 meters in each direction. Construction of the bridge support piles and cutting of pile caps is currently underway at the site. The progress on these works is at 10%.

The road bridge which is being constructed within the framework of the "Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the establishment of new communication links between the Eastern Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR) through Iran" will serve to increase transit cargo transportation through the territories of the two countries and facilitate travel to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The daily throughput capacity of the new road bridge will be 1,100 units of trucks.

News.Az