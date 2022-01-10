Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues demining ops in liberated territories

  • Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has reported the results of work carried out in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

From January 5 through January 8, six antipersonnel and six anti-tank mines, as well as 68 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan.

According to the agency, an area of 57.1 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

