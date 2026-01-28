Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan continues Great Return with new resettlement in Jabrayil

Photo: AZERTAC

In accordance with the directives of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has launched another stage of its Great Return program, relocating additional families to Horovlu village in the Jabrayil district, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

As part of this phase, 20 families, comprising a total of 77 individuals, were resettled in Horovlu village.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

