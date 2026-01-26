Jabrayil rebuilt as 663 families return home

+ ↺ − 16 px

Large-scale reconstruction in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district is transforming the once-occupied region, with hundreds of families now returning to their ancestral homeland.

Residential infrastructure in Jabrayil city is being restored in stages. Over the past year, 663 families have resettled in the city. Households placed in newly built apartment complexes are provided with uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, natural gas and modern communication services, News.Az reports, citing APA.

Jabrayil, located in Azerbaijan’s south-west along the left bank of the Araz River, held strategic and cultural significance before being occupied for many years. During the occupation, infrastructure and historical heritage sites were heavily damaged. Today, state-backed reconstruction programs are rapidly reviving the district.

Returning resident Asgar Rustamov shared that his family was forced to leave Jabrayil in 1993. He spent years living as a displaced person and working as a teacher in temporary schools. Now, he lives in a new apartment in Jabrayil and says that reuniting with his family in his homeland under full living conditions is the realization of a lifelong dream.

The district is also rich in ancient settlements, historical monuments, Albanian-era temples and medieval rock inscriptions, many of which still await scientific study. Another resident, Alirza Azizli, noted that while he always believed the lands would be liberated, he never imagined he would witness their revival in his lifetime.

Community participation has become a key part of the rebuilding process. Elderly residents are actively volunteering in environmental restoration, helping to clean green spaces and prune trees around the city.

Under the “Jabrayil City Development Master Plan,” reconstruction and expansion will be carried out in four phases. By the end of this year, the city is expected to accommodate around 15,000 residents. A total of 143 hectares has been allocated for housing, including low- and mid-rise apartment buildings and individual houses with private yards. Once completed, 82% of the population will live in apartment complexes, while 18% will reside in private homes.

Jabrayil’s revival stands as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to restore liberated territories and rebuild communities from the ground up.

News.Az