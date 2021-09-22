Azerbaijan continues to provide comprehensive engineering support for units in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units together with Turkish military sappers continue to carry out the work on clearance of mines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated territories.

Demining of roads is underway to ensure the safe movement of military vehicle convoys. Work is being carried out to lay new supply roads in the directions of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units deployed in the mountainous terrain.

Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units stationed in the liberated territories have been provided with "MEMATT" (Mechanical Demining Supply) equipment manufactured by the company ASFAT under the Turkish Ministry of National Defense. These pieces of equipment are being involved in clearing the settlements and arable lands from mines and unexploded ordnance.

To date, more than 11,900 hectares have been cleared of mines by engineer-sapper units in the liberated areas. In total, more than 16,000 mines and unexploded ordnance were disposed of.

Currently, activities on the detection and defusing of mines and unexploded ordnance in liberated territories are being continued.

News.Az