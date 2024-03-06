Azerbaijan contributes to alleviating humanitarian consequences of Israeli-Palestinian conflict - FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Addressing the event, Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the concerning situation in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone, emphasizing the civilian casualties, displacement of people from the Gaza region, and the hunger faced by the population.

On behalf of Azerbaijan, the minister extended condolences to the victims` families and relatives. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan joined the appeals for the immediate cessation of hostilities, he stressed the importance of undertaking immediate measures by the international community to stop the loss among innocent people.

FM Bayramov reiterated Azerbaijan`s commitment to the two-state principle for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on the norms of international law, as well as UN relevant resolutions. The FM highlighted Azerbaijan's efforts to alleviate humanitarian consequences of the conflict and announced Azerbaijan's grant of $2 million to the relevant UN agency.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that as a responsible and active member of the Islamic world, Azerbaijan would continue to support a just and sustainable solution of the Palestinian issue within the norms of international law and in accordance with the spirit of brotherhood and values of the Holy Islamic religion.

News.Az