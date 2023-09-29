Azerbaijan cooperates with global leaders in renewables: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is cooperating with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy to build new solar power plants with a total capacity of 650 MW, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" held in Nakhchivan, News.Az reports.

According to him, the establishment of this energy infrastructure will enable the export of a significant amount of electricity to Türkiye.

Shahbazov noted that in the initial stage, the company plans to put into operation a 100 MW solar power plant.

He added that at the initial stage, Masdar Company (UAE) also plans to construct a 150 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan.

News.Az