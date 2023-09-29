Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan cooperates with global leaders in renewables: Minister

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan cooperates with global leaders in renewables: Minister

Azerbaijan is cooperating with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy to build new solar power plants with a total capacity of 650 MW, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the III Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" held in Nakhchivan, News.Az reports.

According to him, the establishment of this energy infrastructure will enable the export of a significant amount of electricity to Türkiye.

Shahbazov noted that in the initial stage, the company plans to put into operation a 100 MW solar power plant.

He added that at the initial stage, Masdar Company (UAE) also plans to construct a 150 MW solar power plant in Azerbaijan.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      