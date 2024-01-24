Azerbaijan creates essential conditions for citizens to vote in UK - embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A polling station has been set up at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (London) for citizens of Azerbaijan wishing to vote in the presidential elections scheduled for February 7, News.az reports citing ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center.

The Embassy stated that registration for inclusion on the voter list was made at the Embassy based on applications received from citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who have reached the age of 18 and are permanently or temporarily residing in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of Iceland, and the Republic of Ireland, or are on a long business trip.

"Necessary conditions have been created at the polling station organized at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Great Britain for the election process to take place in fully transparent and democratic conditions, as well as to ensure the free expression of the will of citizens," the Embassy informed.

To note, the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the eve of extraordinary presidential elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

News.Az