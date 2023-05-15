Azerbaijan, Croatia talk potential for further development of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov had met with a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Croatian Parliament Davorko Vidovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, News.az reports citing MFA press service.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that long-term effective cooperation relations between the countries, based on mutual respect and trust, have risen to the level of strategic partnership, and political dialogue, official exchange of visits, as well as inter-parliamentary cooperation have played an important role in this process. It was stated that there is a wide potential for further development of relations.

Khalafov provided detailed information about the new realities that have developed in the region in the post-conflict period and the restoration and construction work being carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation.

Vidovic, in turn, noted that he was glad to visit friendly Azerbaijan. According to him, Croatia is interested in further expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan. The Croatian vice-speaker stressed the importance of ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region and praised Azerbaijan's efforts in this direction.

News.Az