Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss inter-parliamentary relations

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek to discuss relations between legislative bodies of the two countries.

Asadov expressed confidence that the Czech delegation`s visit would contribute to the development of relations between the two countries and parliaments.

He affirmed Azerbaijan`s interest in developing relations with the Czech Republic in all areas.

Vondracek pointed out the availability of great potential for expanding relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. He hailed inter-parliamentary cooperation, stressing the role of inter-parliamentary friendship groups.

The two discussed economic, trade relations and noted the significance of reciprocal investments.

