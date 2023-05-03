Azerbaijan, Czech Republic mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic was held with representatives of the diplomatic corps, MPs of the Milli Majlis and members of the public, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Milan Sedláček hailed the dynamic development of relations between the Czech Republic and Azerbaijan over the past 30 years. The ambassador expressed his confidence that the existing relations between the two countries in various fields will continue to develop and deepen.

Head of the Azerbaijan-Czech inter-parliamentary relations working group of the Milli Majlis Elnur Allahverdiyev highlighted the rich history of Azerbaijan-Czech bilateral relations.

The event continued with a concert program performed by Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev. Conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fakhraddin Karimov, the concert program featured the works by Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Mozart, Beethoven and Dvořák.

