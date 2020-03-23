Azerbaijan declares special quarantine: Operational Headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has held a meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Ali Asadov on March 23.

The meeting participants discussed the situation related to coronavirus infection in the country and made s decision to declare a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of the infection.

"Given the experience of different countries in combating coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the world, and setting the protection of public health as the ultimate goal, a special quarantine is declared in the Republic of Azerbaijan from 00:00, March 24, 2020, to 00:00, April 20, 2020, in accordance with the Article 25 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on sanitary-epidemiological safety in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country," the statement by the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

During this time:

1. Prohibit people over the age of 65 from leaving home. To provide social services to this category of single people in accordance with the legislation.

2. To restrict entry to and exit from Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron districts, except of the movement of special purpose vehicles, including ambulances, rescue vehicles as well as trucks.

3. To suspend regional and long-distance passenger transport activities in the country.

4. Ensure that citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan being abroad with preference given to families with young children, the elderly, persons in need of medical care are brought to Azerbaijan on special charter flights with compulsory quarantine for 14-21 days, within the established schedule.

5. Baku Transport Agency to apply special express bus lines between 06:00 and 22:00 on the basis of the established route between metro stations. Passengers are advised to minimize the use of the metro, prefer to use land transport.

6. Prohibit gathering of individuals in groups of more than 10 people in public places, including streets, boulevards, parks and other places.

7. To recommend that citizens keep a distance of 2 meters in human contact.

8. To apply a new mode of work to public catering establishments: to set the time of customer service on the spot from 12.00 to 15.00, to allow home pick-up, delivery and online sales without restrictions;

9. To suspend the activity of shopping centers and malls in the country, except for the supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies;

10. To ensure the operation of food stores, pharmacies and other vital facilities.

11. Control over the implementation of the requirements of the special quarantine regime shall be entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan strongly recommends that the entire population stay at home, observe isolation, and call the hotline 103 or 15-42 for those who experience symptoms characteristic to coronavirus infection.

News.Az

