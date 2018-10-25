Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with UN Assistant Secretary General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Alexandre Zouev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions, the Defense Ministry’s press service reported Oct. 25.

During the meeting, sides held an exchange of views on the military-political situation in the region. Azerbaijan’s activities within the UN, in particular, the participation of the country’s peacekeepers in various missions, as well as their contribution to maintain international peace and security were highly appreciated.

News.Az

