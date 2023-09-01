Azerbaijan defused nearly 2,000 landmines in its liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 1 to 31 August, 972 anti-personnel and 1,020 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,121 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 5,264 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.