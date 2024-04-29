Azerbaijan defuses 159 more landmines in its liberated territories
- 29 Apr 2024 07:58
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 22 to 28 April, 59 anti-personnel and 100 anti-tank landmines, as well as 380 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 1,200 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.