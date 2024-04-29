Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 159 more landmines in its liberated territories

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 22 to 28 April, 59 anti-personnel and 100 anti-tank landmines, as well as 380 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 1,200 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


