Azerbaijan defuses 27 landmines in liberated territories in a week

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last week, 2 anti-personnel and 25 anti-tank mines, and 112 unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Over 97 hectares were cleared of mines during the reporting period, the Agency added.

News.Az