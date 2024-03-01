Azerbaijan defuses nearly 600 landmines in liberated territories over past month
- 01 Mar 2024 11:45
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193924
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-defuses-nearly-600-landmines-in-liberated-territories-over-past-month Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in February, 159 anti-personnel and 437 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,941 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 4,562 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.