Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses nearly 600 landmines in liberated territories over past month

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan defuses nearly 600 landmines in liberated territories over past month

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories in February, 159 anti-personnel and 437 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,941 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 4,562 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      