Azerbaijan demined almost 78,000 hectares of liberated territories since November 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 77,890 hectares of the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been cleared of landmines and unexploded ordnance since the country launched demining operations in November 2020, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a briefing organized for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The ANAMA head noted that until now, a total of 86,244 mines and explosive remnants of war, including 28,043 anti-personnel and 14,947 anti-tank mines, as well as 43,244 units of unexploded ordnance, have been detected and neutralized.

Suleymanov informed the representatives of the diplomatic corps that as many as 298 people became victims of landmine explosions in Azerbaijan during the post-war period. “Of them, 53 lost lives and 245 others were injured. In total, 3,377 people, including 358 children and 38 women, were killed or injured in landmine blasts in the country from 1991 until now.

News.Az