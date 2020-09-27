Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan destroys 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenia

Azerbaijan destroys 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of Armenia

According to the information received, 12 OSA anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armenian air defense units were destroyed in various directions of the frontline, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"A combat helicopter of the Air Force of Azerbaijan was shot down in the Terter direction, the crew members are alive. The blitz counter-offensive operation of our troops continues," the ministry said.


