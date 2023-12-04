Azerbaijan detains 20 trespassers over last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

During November 2023, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan continued measures to ensure the reliable protection of the state border, fight against smuggling, illegal migration, and the illegal circulation of narcotics, News.az the Press Center of the Service.

38 people were detained for violating the state border during the month, 18 of them from Azerbaijan, 10 from Pakistan, 5 from Iran, 1 from Sri Lanka, 1 from Tajikistan, 1 - was a citizen of Algeria, 1 of India and 1 of Nigeria.

As part of measures to combat illegal migration, 14 people were detained while trying to cross the state border with fake date stamps, forged passports and documents belonging to others.

925 people were detained for violating the rules of the border regime and appropriate measures were taken against them.

Measures are being continued to organize the reliable protection of our state borders.

