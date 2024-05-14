Azerbaijan detains 36 for violating state border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Some 36 people have been detained for attempting to violate the state border, Azerbaijan's State Border Service reports.

According to the report, the Gazakh border division detained 12 people, including eight minors on its service territory at 00:15 on 14 May. At 02:10, 24 people, including 16 minors were detained on the service territory of the Shamkir border detachment as they tried to cross into Azerbaijan from Georgian territory.The incidents are being investigated.

News.Az