Azerbaijan detains Afghan citizens for illegal crossing of border from Iran

Citizens of Afghanistan Asadziya Hevad, Abdulbasid Feyzi and Mutullah Habibi who violated the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan were detained, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan told News.az.

The foreigners were detained as a result of operational activities carried out on June 2 on the territory of the Lankaran border detachment of the Border Troops under the State Border Service.

According to the service, investigative and operational measures are ongoing on this fact.

Previously, on May 28 residents of Azerbaijan's Shahseven village Ibrahim Guliyev and Jeyhun Ahmadov were detained by servicemen of the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Troops under the State Border Service on the territory of the border outpost located near a village of Beylagan district of the country while attempting to violate the state border in order to smuggle drugs from Iran.

News.Az