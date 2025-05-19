Azerbaijan detains and returns citizens linked to terrorist group activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comprehensive operational-investigative measures are ongoing in criminal cases launched by the State Security Service (SSS) concerning the formation of criminal gangs composed of Azerbaijani citizens linked to international terrorist organizations.

According to the SSS, these gangs were reportedly preparing terrorist acts, creating underground shelters in forested areas of the country's northern region, and stockpiling weapons, ammunition, explosives, technical devices, and other necessary equipment, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Investigations revealed that Azerbaijani citizens Vugar Najafli, Jamal Gozalov, Tofig Yusifli, and Dadash Hashimov—members of a gang established for the purpose of committing terrorist crimes—left Azerbaijan in 2024 and hid in mountainous areas on the border between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It was determined that they participated in combat training and armed conflicts as part of an international terrorist organization outside the territory of Azerbaijan.

As a result of joint operational-search measures conducted by the SSS in collaboration with partner foreign intelligence and law enforcement agencies, the suspects were apprehended abroad and brought back to Azerbaijan.

Further investigation uncovered that Tofig Yusifli and Dadash Hashimov’s terrorist activities were financed by Azerbaijani citizens Mir Javad Huseynli and Tural Agayev. Additional criminal activities involving these individuals were also identified.

All six members of the criminal group—Vugar Najafli, Jamal Gozalov, Tofig Yusifli, Dadash Hashimov, Mir Javad Huseynli, and Tural Agayev—have been charged under Articles 214-1 (financing terrorism), 283-1.3 (promoting religious sects, participating in training and armed conflicts abroad under the guise of religious rites based on religious hostility), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A court has imposed pre-trial detention as a preventive measure.

Investigative and operational procedures in the criminal case are currently ongoing.

News.Az