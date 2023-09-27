Azerbaijan detains Ruben Vardanyan at Lachin border checkpoint, transfers to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The so-called former "State Minister of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Ruben Vardanyan (born in 1968), who illegally arrived in the territory of Azerbaijan, was detained at the Lachin state border checkpoint thanks to the vigilance of Azerbaijani border guards.

Vardanyan was detained while trying to leave Azerbaijan for Armenia, News.Az reports citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Accompanied by members of the rapid reaction forces of the State Border Service, Vardanyan was taken to the city of Baku.

Vardanyan was handed over to the relevant state bodies to make a decision regarding the detainee.

News.Az