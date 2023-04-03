Azerbaijan detains six suspects in terrorist attack against MP Fazil Mustafa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Up until now, six people suspected of committing a terrorist attack against Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa have been detained, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Yesterday, within the joint operational-investigative activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Security Service, and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, four people suspected of committing a terrorist attack against MP Fazil Mustafa were identified and detained.

The investigation into the attack is underway.

On March 28, 2023, at 21:51 (GMT +4), unknown men opened fire at Azerbaijani MP Fazil Mustafa, near his house. The MP survived, receiving two bullet wounds, one in the right shoulder.

In this regard, a criminal case has been initiated in the Main Investigation Department of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 277 (encroachment on the life of a state or public figure to terminate his service or political activity or out of revenge for such activity) and 228.2.1 (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms, components for it, ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code.

