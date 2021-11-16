Azerbaijan determines five national priorities in economy, minister says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan faces new economic challenges, the main one is to eliminate dependence on oil, for which five national priorities have been determined, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He made the statement during discussions of the draft state budget for 2022 at a plenary session of the country’s parliament.

Jabbarov said that four fundamental changes will be made in the Azerbaijani economy.

“The economic environment will be greatly improved, ample opportunities will be created for the sustainable development of human capital and the introduction of digital ideas,” the minister noted.

“The main spheres of the strategy have already been formed. Up to 839 changes are planned to be made in 70 spheres in the draft strategy,” he added.

News.Az