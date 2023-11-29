Azerbaijan developing master plans for Nakhchivan, Ordubad, Shahbuz cities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The implementation of the "State Program for Socio-Economic Development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" will change the appearance of the capital and regions, greatly spurring their development, the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ilgar Sadigov told local television, News.Az reports citing Trend.

He emphasized that the functionality and architectural appearance of the buildings in Nakhchivan haven't met the required standards.

Currently, according to him, a master plan for the city of Nakhchivan is being developed to address these shortcomings.

The last master plan for Nakhchivan city was developed in the 1980s.

Additionally, master plans for the tourist cities of Shahbuz and Ordubad are also being developed.

News.Az