Azerbaijan develops framework agreement for unified e-portal to improve Middle Corridor efficiency

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has developed a draft framework agreement for a unified Trans-Caspian customs-transit electronic portal to improve Middle Corridor efficiency and delivered it to participating nations for approval.

This was announced by Laman Khalilova, an inspector at the Transit Department, Customs Administration Head Department of the State Customs Committee, News.Az reports.She was speaking at a panel session on Digital Support Mechanisms for Customs in Fast and Secure Logistics”, held as part of the Baku Energy Week.“We have sent the draft document to Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan. If this agreement is adopted, the portal will be launched promptly and will allow rapid transit of goods along the Middle Corridor. This portal will serve as a digital hub to effectively control the multimodal transportation system across all sections of the route,” Khalilova added.The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

