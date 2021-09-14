Azerbaijan disallows unvaccinated teachers to enter educational facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Teachers, who haven’t been vaccinated, don’t have a certificate of contraindications to vaccination or a certificate of immunity, will not be allowed entering educational facilities in Azerbaijan, Rustam Aghayev, adviser to the country’s education minister, told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Speaking about the number of teachers who submitted a certificate of contraindications to the vaccination, Aghayev said that these data changes daily.

"There is still no decision on the issue of the salaries of teachers who won’t be admitted to the educational institutions," he added.

News.Az