Azerbaijan discloses Armenia’s military equipment taken out Sept. 27-30

From the morning of September 27 to 21:30 (GMT+4) September 30, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower, military and combat equipment and was forced to retreat from previously occupied positions and important areas of the terrain throughout the front.

The total losses for this period were:

- up to 200 tanks and other armored vehicles;

- 228 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars;

- 30 air defense weapons;

- 6 command control centers and command and observation posts;

- 5 ammunition depots;

- more than 110 automotive vehicles;

- 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

News.Az

