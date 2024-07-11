Azerbaijan discloses gas and oil production volumes in H1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-June 2024, Azerbaijan produced 14.4 million tons oil (including condensate), the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 8.2 million tons of oil produced in the republic while Shah Deniz for 2.1 million tons (condensate) and Absheron for 0.3 million tons. SOCAR's oil output amounted to 3.8 million tons (including condensate).During the reporting period, the volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to nearly 11.9 million tons. Out of this, the consortium accounts for nearly 10.3 million tons, SOCAR for 1.6 million tons.In January-June of the current year, oil refining in the country amounted to 3.2 million tons.In June 2024, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 80585 tons, including 65597 tons of crude oil and 14988 tons of condensate.For 6 months, 25.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas was produced in the country. 6.5 bcm of gas production was extracted from ACG, while 14 bcm from Shah Deniz. Absheron and SOCAR produced 0.8 bcm and 3.8 bcm of gas respectively. Gas was transported with an increase of namely 1 bcm, 4.3 percent compared to the relevant period of last year.During this period, gas sales amounted to approximately 12.7 bcm, which was 6 % more compared to the same period the previous year. In January-June this year, nearly 5 bcm of gas was sold to Türkiye, 6.4 billion cubic meters to Europe and 1.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia. It should be noted that, during this period 2.8 bcm of gas was exported to Türkiye through TANAP.Since its commissioning till 1 July 2024, more than 639.6 million tons of oil (including condensate) and 445.9 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. 593 million tons of oil and 222.9 bcm of gas were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli. About 223 bcm of gas and nearly 46.6 million tons of condensate were extracted from Shah Deniz. Up to now, approximately 637.6 million tons of oil (including condensate), about 158.8 bcm of gas were exported.

News.Az