Azerbaijan discloses number of citizens vaccinated against COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 36,394 vaccine shots were given against coronavirus in Azerbaijan on October 13, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

The number of people vaccinated in the first and second phases total 13,475 and 22,919 respectively.

Totally, up until now, 9,073,493 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,916,894 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,156,599 people - the second dose.

News.Az

News.Az