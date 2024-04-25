Azerbaijan discovers human remains in liberated Khojaly district

+ ↺ − 16 px

Information has been received regarding the discovery of human remains in the liberated Malibayli village of the Khojaly district on April 24, according to the joint information of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, News.Az reports.

The professional expert team of the institutions represented in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons (State Commission), including the Prosecutor General's Office, the Working group of the State Commission, the Ministry of Health's Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ANAMA, Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences, has been immediately dispatched to the field.

During the initial investigation, it was determined that individuals engaged in restoration and construction works in the liberated territories had discovered human remains on the surface of the soil in the Malibayli village of the Khojaly district (an area called "Mahalla" established in 1988).

During the inspection, bone fragments belonging to at least six individuals were found while excavation works were conducted.

Currently, work to identify the human entirely remains at the site is underway; inspection, as well as other necessary procedural actions, are ongoing with the participation of court-medical experts and specialists to determine the identity of the victims and the duration of their burial in the soil.

The Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the fact. The results will be provided to the public.

