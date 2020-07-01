Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan documents 588 fresh coronavirus cases

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijan documents 588 fresh coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has recorded 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Another 346 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 18,112, with 10,061 recoveries and 220 deaths.

 So far, a total of 488,852 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      