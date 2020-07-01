Azerbaijan documents 588 fresh coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 588 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Wednesday.

Another 346 virus infected people have recovered, while 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 18,112, with 10,061 recoveries and 220 deaths.

So far, a total of 488,852 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.

News.Az