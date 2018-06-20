Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

In January-May 2018 Azerbaijan exported 517,915.30 tonnes of oil products worth $267,629,660, relevantly up 50.04% or 172,741,500 tonnes and twofold or $134,041,920 from previous year, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Share of oil products in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period made up 3.63%.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      