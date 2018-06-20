Azerbaijan doubles revenues from export of oil products

In January-May 2018 Azerbaijan exported 517,915.30 tonnes of oil products worth $267,629,660, relevantly up 50.04% or 172,741,500 tonnes and twofold or $134,041,920 from previous year, State Customs Committee told APA-Economics.

Share of oil products in total export of Azerbaijan in the reporting period made up 3.63%.

