Azerbaijan eases restrictions on public gatherings amid pandemic

Azerbaijan eased restrictions to gather in public places, as well as on streets, boulevards, parks, and other places for groups consisting of over 10 people, Trend reports on Sept. 4.

This information was reflected in the changes made by the Cabinet of Ministers to the resolution "On additional measures in connection with the tightening of the special quarantine regime in the territories of Baku, Sumgayit cities and Absheron region".

Earlier, people were forbidden to gather in groups consisting of more than five people.

The decision will come into force on September 8.

