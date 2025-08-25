Azerbaijan eases visa procedures for 2025 Formula 1 GP

Under the presidential order, from August 25 to September 30, foreign citizens and stateless persons visiting Azerbaijan for the event can obtain a visa upon arrival at international airports in the country, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

To receive a visa on arrival, travelers must present one of the following documents: proof of permanent accreditation by Formula One Management Limited or the International Automobile Federation, proof of accreditation with Baku City Circuit Operations Company, or a ticket for the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Baku (or a document confirming the purchase of a ticket).

The order emphasizes that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Formula One Management Limited, the International Automobile Federation, and the relevant authorities in foreign countries should be informed about the simplified visa procedures.

It also mandates that information about the simplified visa process and the availability of electronic visas through “ASAN Visa” be made available on the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Azerbaijan’s embassies and consulates abroad.

The State Migration Service is tasked with informing airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan about the visa procedures for travelers attending the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.