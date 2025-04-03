Azerbaijan, EBRD explore key areas of cooperation

Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Thursday held a meeting with Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Harry Boyd-Carpenter.

The meeting focused on the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, News.Az reports. 

“During our meeting with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), we discussed key areas of cooperation between #Azerbaijan and the EBRD,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

“Our discussions covered projects supporting social infrastructure development, the green energy transition, and initiatives to strengthen public-private partnerships,” he stated.


