Azerbaijan, EBRD explore key areas of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Thursday held a meeting with Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Harry Boyd-Carpenter.

The meeting focused on the main areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EBRD, News.Az reports.

“During our meeting with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), we discussed key areas of cooperation between #Azerbaijan and the EBRD,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

“Our discussions covered projects supporting social infrastructure development, the green energy transition, and initiatives to strengthen public-private partnerships,” he stated.

During our meeting with Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director of the Sustainable Infrastructure Group at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (@EBRD), we discussed key areas of cooperation between #Azerbaijan and the #EBRD. Our discussions covered projects… pic.twitter.com/KsR87PMEHN — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 3, 2025

News.Az