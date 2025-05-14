Azerbaijan, EBRD mull implementation of green energy, infrastructure projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the EBRD Annual Meeting in London on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Discussions during the meeting focused on green energy and infrastructure projects between the parties.

“We discussed the priority areas of our cooperation with the Bank, including the implementation of green energy and infrastructure projects,” Minister Jabbarov wrote on X.

The minister said they also underscored the importance of enhancing joint efforts to support the transition to a sustainable economy.

News.Az