Azerbaijan electoral body joins international forum in Georgia

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A delegation from Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has arrived in Georgia to take part in the 13th Annual Meeting of Election Management Bodies (EMBs).

The delegation, comprising CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov and Elshan Asgarov, Head of the Secretariat's General Department, is attending the conference following an invitation extended by Giorgi Kalandarishvili, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Georgia, to the Chairman of Azerbaijan's CEC, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Taking place in Batumi on June 17–18, this year's annual meeting brings together heads of supreme electoral bodies from various countries, representatives of international organizations, independent experts, and election technologists.

The Azerbaijani CEC representatives plan to hold bilateral meetings with heads of supreme election administrations from several participating states, as well as representatives of international and foreign organizations. These discussions will center on expanding inter-agency relations, intensifying the mutual exchange of experience across various electoral fields, and exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

News.Az