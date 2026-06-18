AZAL cancels flights en route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku

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Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced the cancellation of all scheduled flights on the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku route today after a severe thunderstorm at Nakhchivan International Airport temporarily made flight operations unsafe.

According to the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC, the cancellations affect flights J2-293 and J2-2257, News.Az reports, citing APA.

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The national carrier said detailed information regarding rescheduling options will be provided directly to affected passengers.

Regular flight operations are expected to resume once weather conditions stabilise. AZAL emphasised that all operational decisions are made in strict accordance with international aviation safety standards to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

News.Az