Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission holds meeting

On May 22, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan convened a meeting led by its chairman, Mazahir Panahov.

During the session, the commission approved the protocol from the March 18, 2025, meeting. It also reviewed proposals for changes in the composition of constituency election commissions in several constituencies, News.Az reports.

Media representatives were present during the discussions.

