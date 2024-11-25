Azerbaijan emerges key player in global energy security, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is emerging as a key player in global energy security and the transition to sustainable energy, the country’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, said on Monday.

Speaking at a parliamentary session, the minister highlighted the nation’s significant energy exports and ongoing green energy initiatives, News.Az reports.“Between January and October 2024, Azerbaijan exported 20.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, marking a 4.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth in gas exports has enabled Azerbaijan to extend its reach to 12 countries across the region and Europe,” he said.Minister Jabbarov also underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable energy, noting that the country’s green energy transition is progressing successfully. He revealed that investments totaling $2 billion—through agreements with leading global companies—will generate 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy.“This expansion will help increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's total energy production to 33% by 2027,” he added.

News.Az