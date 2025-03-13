Azerbaijan established new status quo in South Caucasus: Presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has laid the foundation of a new status quo in the South Caucasus based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a panel session on “Geopolitical Shifts: Responsible Partnerships versus Rivalry” held on the sidelines of the 12th Global Baku Forum, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“As Azerbaijan, we are closely following the ongoing processes. First of all, we observe the increasing polarization. Multilateral diplomacy is of great importance in this context. At the same time, fragmentation trends and the deepening of the East-West confrontation are noticeable. The South Caucasus region is a place where the interests of great powers collide, and these processes may not always align with our interests,” he noted.

He noted that the Armenia-Azerbaijan war has shaped new realities in the region. Azerbaijan has laid the foundation of a new status quo in the South Caucasus based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries. "This region belongs to us, and we must work to ensure the transformation moves in the right direction. We hope that Armenia will also realize this. Currently, Azerbaijan is at a stage of negotiations for a peace agreement. The Armenian side should not fully pursue claims against Azerbaijan," the presidential aide added.

News.Az