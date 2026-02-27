Azerbaijan, Ethiopia sign multiple cooperation agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Following the meeting, in the presence of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Gedion Timothewos signed the “Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in the Field of Defense” and the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Organization of the Thirty-Second Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP32) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Additionally, during the Ethiopian Prime Minister’s visit to Azerbaijan, the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,” the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission of Ethiopia,” the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ethiopian Investment Commission,” and the “Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC and the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation” were also signed.

News.Az