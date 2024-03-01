Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, EU agree to accelerate process of granting PMI status to Caspian-EU Green Energy Corridor

Azerbaijan and the European Union agreed to accelerate the process of granting PMI status to the Caspian-US Green Energy Corridor project, the country’s Energy Minster Parviz Shahbazov said on X, News.Az reports.

Minster Shahbazov held a meeting with  EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Baku on Friday.

“We evaluated our cooperation with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the fields of natural gas, hydrogen and green energy for the strengthening energy security. We agreed to accelerate the process of granting PMI status to the Caspian-US Green Energy Corridor project and our next steps towards the development of gas and Green Energy corridors,” the minister noted.

